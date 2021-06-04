Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 30,196 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 91.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,196 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.20. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $44.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a negative net margin of 65.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

