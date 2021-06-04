SHIELD (XSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $32.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 4th. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. SHIELD has a market cap of $207,263.94 and approximately $32.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,158.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,705.28 or 0.07280414 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.25 or 0.01811843 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.45 or 0.00482934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00175297 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.61 or 0.00790165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.46 or 0.00466815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.41 or 0.00426307 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

