Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Gap Down to $67.57

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $67.57, but opened at $65.67. Shoe Carnival shares last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 814 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

The company has a market cap of $927.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.92.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.