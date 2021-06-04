Short Interest in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Increases By 27.1%

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 690,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the April 29th total of 543,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth $7,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECOM opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.78. The stock has a market cap of $711.81 million, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.84. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

