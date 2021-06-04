Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Increases By 25.0%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESBK opened at $14.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.65. Elmira Savings Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.45 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.