Short Interest in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Grows By 22.8%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 567,600 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the April 29th total of 462,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 265,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GP. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

In related news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,078,359.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP stock opened at $17.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.29. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

