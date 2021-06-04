Short Interest in Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Rises By 22.0%

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the April 29th total of 809,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 429.1 days.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.77. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $62.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBLCF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins cut their target price on Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

