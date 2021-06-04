Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Grows By 22.9%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the April 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QMCI stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.46. QuoteMedia has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on shares of QuoteMedia in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.