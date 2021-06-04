Short Interest in voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) Grows By 24.7%

voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the April 29th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VJET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get voxeljet alerts:

NASDAQ VJET opened at $14.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. voxeljet has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.19.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 96.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of voxeljet in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in voxeljet in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in voxeljet by 76,660.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.