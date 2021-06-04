Short Interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Rises By 24.3%

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

