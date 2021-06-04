Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,650,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,231,411.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.64. 34,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a market cap of $137.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

