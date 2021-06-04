Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.22.

Shares of DE traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $356.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,165. The company has a market cap of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.32. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.