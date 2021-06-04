Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,922,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Visa by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.12 on Friday, reaching $229.23. 103,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.24. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $446.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

