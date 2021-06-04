Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $495,000 Investment in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,218. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $102.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.