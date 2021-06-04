Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 888 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 154.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $395.00. The company had a trading volume of 22,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,215. The company has a market cap of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.18.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

