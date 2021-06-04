Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 14,466 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 5.6% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,644,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,589,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,387,655 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $918,482,000 after buying an additional 586,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,282,000 after buying an additional 6,404,563 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,947,000 after buying an additional 867,161 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 560,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,216. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.99. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.90 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.