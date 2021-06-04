Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 332 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $61,201,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.64. The company had a trading volume of 34,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,232. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.10.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

