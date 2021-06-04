Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 360,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,798,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.19.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.