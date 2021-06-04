Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 3.9%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s stock price was down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.24 and last traded at $58.33. Approximately 1,767 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,006,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

