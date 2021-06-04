Silvant Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,008 Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Veritone by 6.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Veritone by 20.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Veritone by 7.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 13.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. 47.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VERI opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.20. Veritone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.25. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 105.85% and a negative net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Veritone from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $21.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Veritone from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as cognitive queries, predictions, correlations, and analyses in real-time using AI models in various categories comprising transcription, face recognition, and object recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

