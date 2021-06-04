Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.55

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $134.55 and last traded at $132.44, with a volume of 10918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.73.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

