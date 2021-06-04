Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is $0.65. Six Flags Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $1.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,219. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

