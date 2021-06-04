Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.58.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.75. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

