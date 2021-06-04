SKALE Network (SKL) Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SKALE Network has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $364.12 million and $48.94 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00025104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.33 or 0.01005193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.57 or 0.09746815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00051681 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

