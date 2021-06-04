Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) shares rose 9.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 80,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 15,776,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

SKLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 130,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $114,473,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $64,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

