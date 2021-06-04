Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Down 4.2%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.28 and last traded at $20.33. 121,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,177,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

SKLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Skillz in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.56.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,282,034.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,153,595.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,732,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,992,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,826,000. Institutional investors own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

