Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,447,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $65,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 121,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $5,948,623.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,619,813.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 370,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,124. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays upped their target price on Skyline Champion from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.20.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,907. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 2.19.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $447.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.