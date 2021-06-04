Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) Releases Earnings Results

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE WORK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.97. Slack Technologies has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

In other news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

Slack Technologies Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

