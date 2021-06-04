SnowSwap (SNOW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.70 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.70 million and approximately $207,724.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.90 or 0.00032115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00067672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00313026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00247995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.01182343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,100.98 or 1.00149423 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,728 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.