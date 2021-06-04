Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.83 ($24.51).

GLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

EPA GLE traded up €0.13 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, reaching €26.75 ($31.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,000. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 12 month high of €52.26 ($61.48). The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.94.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

