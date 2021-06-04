SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) were down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 20,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,922,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.68.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

