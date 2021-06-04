Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims Sells 27,446 Shares

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $105,667.10.

Andrew Sims also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

On Monday, March 29th, Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of Sotherly Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $74,130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $3.85 on Friday. Sotherly Hotels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.