Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.55 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will post $26.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.00 million and the highest is $27.10 million. Sotherly Hotels reported sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 401.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year sales of $113.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.00 million to $121.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $184.10 million, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $185.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 77.99% and a negative return on equity of 86.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

