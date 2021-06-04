Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 164 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,629,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $2,176,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $5,067,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

BIDU opened at $189.97 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.52 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.52.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.