Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 586 Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,169.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,783 shares of company stock worth $11,440,334. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.29.

Shares of SI stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $31.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

