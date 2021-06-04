Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,421.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $201,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,763 shares of company stock worth $2,315,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AIT opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $107.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $840.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.