Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graham in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GHC opened at $647.05 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $313.10 and a 52-week high of $685.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $636.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $9.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $5.15. Graham had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 15.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

