Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $19.79 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.92.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.22) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.