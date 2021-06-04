Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,291 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,765,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,799,000 after purchasing an additional 185,085 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,164,000. Towle & Co. grew its stake in Fluor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,151,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after purchasing an additional 578,857 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,584,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FLR opened at $19.79 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.92.
FLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
