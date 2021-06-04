Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 54.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.9% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $137.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.61.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

