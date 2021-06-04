S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $381.38. The company had a trading volume of 11,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,242. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

