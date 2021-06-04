SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.8% of Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 12,370 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,270,241. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.