SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,216 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,985,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $18,868,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 18,744 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after buying an additional 11,771 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $175.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.37. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $203.60.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.