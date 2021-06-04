Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.27. Spire reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 41.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SR traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $72.84. The company had a trading volume of 139,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

