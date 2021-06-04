Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $206.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Splunk from $240.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.71.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk has a 1 year low of $110.28 and a 1 year high of $225.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.53.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

