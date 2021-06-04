Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $156.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $123.79, but opened at $118.01. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Splunk shares last traded at $114.00, with a volume of 21,076 shares.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $265.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,419.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,582 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $222,856.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,418.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,412 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 3,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Splunk by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,591 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after buying an additional 11,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

