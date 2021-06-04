SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) were down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.90 and last traded at $77.06. Approximately 4,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.68.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.98.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 over the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWTX)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

