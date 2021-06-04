Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $238.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $238.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total value of $41,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,672,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,537,376 shares of company stock valued at $357,607,678. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, reaching $214.05. 35,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,695,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. Square has a twelve month low of $84.06 and a twelve month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

