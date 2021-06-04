STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.45 Million

Analysts predict that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $53.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.90 million and the lowest is $53.00 million. STAAR Surgical posted sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $216.00 million for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $277.10 million, with estimates ranging from $255.40 million to $298.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%.

Several research firms have commented on STAA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In related news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $99,453.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,583 shares in the company, valued at $4,103,723.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 20,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $2,693,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,961 shares of company stock worth $31,381,334. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STAA traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.12. 410,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 636.94 and a beta of 0.98. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.96.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.