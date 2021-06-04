STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,392. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 8,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,054,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,283,000 after buying an additional 138,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.