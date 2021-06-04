State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $10,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $96,185,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after buying an additional 398,563 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after buying an additional 205,668 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after buying an additional 171,454 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.03 and a 1 year high of $201.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.46.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.